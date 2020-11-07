Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE: The exit poll results will be declared shortly. Stay tuned to Jagran English to catch all the live updates on the big story.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The exit poll results for the much-awaited three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 were announced today after the polling commenced for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The exit polls predicted the likely outcome of the Bihar polls. Maximum of the exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Bihar but suggest an edge to the Mahagathbandhan over the ruling NDA.

The third and last phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was conducted today with lakhs of people exercising their rights. The first and second phase of polling was conducted on October 28 and November 3 while the results will be announced on November 10.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the RJD is contesting in 144 seats, Congress in 70, and CPI(ML) in 19. Together they have formed the Grand Alliance and have challenged the NDA which includes the JD(U), BJP, HAM and VIP. The LJP, which was part of the NDA in 2015, has decided to go it alone due to "ideological differences" with Nitish Kumar.

Here are the LIVE updates on the exit poll results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

18:51 pm: Republic Jan Ki Baat says NDA will win 91-117, 118-131 for MGB, 8-14 for others.

18:47 pm: IndiaTV predicts NDA will win 116 seats, MGB will win 120 and others will win 7.

18:38 pm: ABP News-C predicts, NDA: 104-128, MGB: 108-131, Others: 5-11

18:30 pm: 55.22% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections: Election Commission of India

18:16 pm: The BJP, on the other hand, had managed to win just 53 seats. The JD(U) had won 71 seats.

18:11 pm: In 2015, the RJD had emerged as the single largest party and won 80 seats.

18:08 pm: In the final phase of polling, 54.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

18:06 pm: The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has concluded and the counting of votes on November 10, reports ANI.

18:05 pm: The exit poll results are announced after weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise.

18:00 pm: The exit polls will be declared at 6:30 pm today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma