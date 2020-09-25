The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29 and the polls are likely to he held sometime in October-November.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 at 12:30 pm today. ECI spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan confirmed the news, saying that the poll panel will hold a press conference.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29 and the polls are likely to he held sometime in October-November. The polling is likely to be held in more than phase in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the assembly polls, the Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these elections, with the opposition RJD and the Congress challenging him.

The Commission has finalised a set of guidelines for holding the upcoming elections and by-elections during Covid-19 and these could be announced along with the polling schedule. The guidelines have been framed based on the inputs of political parties and chief electoral officers of various states.

On the issue of holding rallies, the Commission may leave it to the local authorities to decide the number of people who can participate after keeping in mind the size of the venue and social distancing norms, news agency PTI had quoted sources as saying last month.

The EC is likely to restrict to two the number of people who can accompany a candidate while filing nomination papers.

The Commission may also allow online submissions of documents. It may also not allow more than three persons for door-to-door campaign.

To ensure social distancing, the poll panel has restricted the number of voters per polling station in Bihar to 1,000.

In view of this compulsion, the state is creating approximately 34,000 additional polling stations which is 45 per cent more than the usual number, and will increase the total number of polling stations to around 1,06,000.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta