Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: A probe has been ordered by the Election Commission in Munger firing incident.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Thursday ordered an inquiry and immediate removal of the Munger's District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh in wake of the firing and stone-pelting incident that claimed the life of a person in the district. The probe will have to be completed by officials in seven days.

"In the light of prevailing situation in Munger, ECI has ordered immediate removal of SP and DM Munger. ECI has also ordered inquiry into the entire incident by Mr. Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, which has to be completed within next seven days," Bihar Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release.

This comes hours after some unidentified people vandalised the Sub-divisional Officer and SP office in Munger, setting police vehicles on fire in protest of the killing of a man during the immersion of Durga idols.

A 22-year-old man was killed while several others, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during Durga idol immersion on Monday, two days before the beginning of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The police informed that the incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday during the immersion of Durga idol after they asked the people to clear the procession quickly in wake of the first phase of polling in Bihar.

"This led to an altercation between police and devotees who soon turned violent. Police baton-charged the gathering to disperse it when someone fired shots," Sanjay Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Around a dozen-odd police officials, including six SHOs, were also injured. Police detained around 100 persons in this connection. Their questioning is underway," Singh added.

Oppn smells 'conspiracy' by police

The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged conspiracy and called the lathi charge by police as "barbaric", saying it was trying to affect the polls in Bihar. Demanding action against the guilty, the opposition said that the family of the victim should be given Rs 50 lakh and a government job.

"It is the failure of law and order and Munger SP should be suspended immediately," RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma