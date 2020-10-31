Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The Shiv Sena leader's comment came hours after the Election Commission said that there was no violation of Model Code Conduct (MCC) in BJP's free vaccine promise in Bihar if the saffron party is elected to power.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the buzz over BJP's promise of providing free coronavirus vaccine to the people of the state in its poll manifesto, for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday targeted the Election Commission of India and said that the poll body is a branch of BJP and nothing else can be expected from it.

The Shiv Sena leader's comment came hours after the Election Commission said that there was no violation of Model Code Conduct (MCC) in BJP's free vaccine promise in Bihar if the saffron party is elected to power.

Answering a question about EC's ruling today, Sanjay Raut, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "The Election Commission of India is a branch of BJP. So you cannot expect anything else from them."

"Everyone knows what is happening in Bihar during elections. But still, people believe that the elections will be transparent," Raut added.

Raut also expressed confidence in Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that he will not surprised if he defeats the NDA and become the chief minister of the state. Heaping praise on Tejashwi, Raut said that he is alone challenging everyone in a state like Bihar even as the IT department and CBI is running behind him.

"A young man without any support, whose family members are in jail and the CBI and IT Department is behind him, is challenging everyone in a state like Bihar. I won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM tomorrow, bagging majority of votes," ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying on Saturday.

The BJP's promise of providing free coronavirus vaccine in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls is not violative of the provisions of the model code, the Election Commission has held.

Responding to a complaint by RTI activist Saket Gokhale, the commission said it has found no violation of the provisions of the model code in the issue. "No violation of any of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct has been observed," the commission said.

Posted By: Talib Khan