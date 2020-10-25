Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: LJP leader Chirag Paswan has fielded BJP rebel and the saffron party's former Bihar Vice President against JDU's Jai Kumar, also a minister in Nitish Kumar Cabinet from the Dinara constituency.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While the BJP was busy contemplating a seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, a little revolt was taking birth in the party's Bihar unit. No doubt the saffron party saw it coming, they just didn't know it will happen hours before the announcement of the seat-sharing pact with the JDU. It was Rajendra Singh, BJP's Bihar unit vice-president. He joined the Lok Janshakti Party in the presence of LJP chief Chirag Paswan. For Chirag, who is hoping to replace JDU as BJP's first choice partner in Bihar, it was a golden opportunity and he didn't let it slip from his hand.

Chirag gave Rajendra Singh a ticket from Dinara Assembly constituency against Nitish Kumar's close aide Jai Kumar Singh, also a minister in his Cabinet. Dinara has nearly 18 per cent Dalits out of the total 3,91,452 population. Chirag Paswan's decision was well-thought as Dinara has an SC/ST ratio of 17.69 and 0.29, respectively.

Dinara Vidhan Sabha is located in the Rohtas district of Bihar and falls under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. According to the Election Commission voter list data of 2019, there are 298268 electorates and 308 polling stations in this constituency. The voter turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 47 per cent but increased to 55.02 per cent in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

JDU's Jai Kumar Singh had defeated Rajendra Singh by a small margin of a slim margin of just 2,691 votes. This time, Rajendra would be an LJP candidate, which may turn Dalits in his favour. Defeating a minister close to Nitish Kumar will be what Chirag might be dreaming but this may not be a cake-walk for the LJP leader given the fact that the grand alliance candidate will also be in the fray.

The Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 9.

