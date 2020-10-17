The Congress and RJD led Grand Alliance has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto was released by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with Randeep Singh Surjewala, his ally from the Congress.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The Congress and RJD led Grand Alliance on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto was released by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil, his allies from the Congress party. Speaking to reporters during the event, Tejashwi took a sharp dig at Nitish Kumar over the special status of Bihar and said that US President Donald Trump won't come and accord that.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but it has not been accorded the special category status yet. Donald Trump will not come and accord that," Tejashwi said.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the if elected to power, the Grand Alliance will pass a bill to scrap the three "anti-farm laws" in the very first session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

"If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws," Surjewala said.

He further termed the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 an election of choice between self-reliance and progress and division and hate.

"This election is the election of new direction versus people plight, this election is the election of a new path and new sky vs Hindu-Muslim, this election is the election of new 'Tej' vs cries of failed experience, this election is the election between the choice of self-reliance and progress and division and hate," Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress.

Earlier this week, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) including RJD, Congress and left parties released its list of candidates for all the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress has been given 70 seats in Bihar while RJD and left parties will contest the remaining seats.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma