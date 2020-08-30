With the crucial Bihar assembly polls in offing, the Congress party has announced that it will be holding virtual rallies across the state from September 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With the crucial Bihar assembly polls in offing, the Congress party has announced that it will be holding virtual rallies across the state from September 1. The Grand old party's move comes close on the heels of the Nitish Kumar's plan to kick off the poll campaign with a virtual rally on September 6. Several top BJP leaders are also scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6 to lend their support to NDA alliance.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has still not been finalised but added that all smaller allies like Left front, RLSP, HAM will be adjusted.

It was reported that left parties, especially the Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(M) and CPI(ML), are ready for an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan to “defeat the NDA” in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

On August 27, left party leaders had met RJD state president Jagdanand Singh and discussed a greater unity between the Opposition Grand Alliance and the Left parties for the Bihar poll.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held on time in October-November despite demands by some political parties for postponing the polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. These elections are being seen as the next big political fight between the BJP-led NDA and a combined opposition force.

While the Congress as such is not in a position to lead the opposition alliance in Bihar with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) having a relatively much larger base, some within the party feel its electoral and even seat-bargaining prospects may take a hit due to the ongoing turmoil over the central leadership and other organisational issues raised by a group of leaders.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha