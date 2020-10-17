BJP leader Giriraj Singh had alleged that Congress Jale candidate Maskoor Usmani supported Jinnah's ideology and asked the party if they also supported the Pakistan founder.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday defended the party's Jale candidate Maskoor Usmani after BJP leader Giriraj Singh accused him of supporting Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Reacting to Singh's allegations, Srujewala said that the Usmani never aligned with Jinnah's ideology and claimed that he even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of Jinnah's portrait from AMU, Parliament and Bombay High Court.

"BJP is preparing controversy in hatred factory, to divert attention. Our Jale candidate never aligned with Jinnah's ideology. When he was an AMU student, he wrote to PM for removal of Jinnah's portrait from AMU, Parliament & Bombay HC. But PM Modi never responded," Surjewala told reporters during the manifesto launch event of Grand Alliance.

His remarks came in response to Giriraj Singh, who sought answers from the Congress party and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) over their Jale candidate's "support to Jinnah".

"Congress & Mahagathbandhan leaders have to answer the country if the Jale candidate supports Jinnah. Congress & Mahagathabndhan have to tell if they also support Jinnah?" Singh said and asked if Sharjeel Imam will be their star campaigner in Bihar polls.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma