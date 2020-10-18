Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Paswan, who termed himself the "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he respects the prime minister because he was the only one to call him when his father Ram Vilas Paswan died.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Snubbed by the BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he will welcome criticism from BJP leaders and accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of creating a wedge between the BJP and LJP. Paswan, who termed himself the "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he respects the prime minister because he was the only one to call him when his father Ram Vilas Paswan died.

"Why should I not respect Modi ji. Only he called me for support when my father was admitted to ICU. The CM is anxious to portray a distance & wedge between LJP & BJP. I'd like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from PM," he said.

Chirag, who parted ways with the NDA, launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar and said that he has stopped envisioning policies and become "saturated".

"I believe Bihar CM's stopped envisioning policies & become saturated. He dismisses young leaders, calling them inexperienced but himself started as a young activist during JP movement. We're aware too & can think for Bihar. The state's given him 15 yrs already," he added.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah snubbed him, saying that JDU chief Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's chief minister and that they will win three fourth of the majority in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Chirag had claimed that he was a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he would want to see a BJP CM in Bihar with the help of his party LJP. Many believe that his claim was an attempt to use Prime Minister Modi's aura to woo voters in favour of LJP. This is the reason Amit Shah came out to clear the confusion among voters that Nitish Kumar will be NDA's CM in Bihar.

The BJP has already announced to contest the elections together with JDU under current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. However, NDA ally at the Centre, the Lok Janshakti Party had decided to fight the elections on its own. Chirag had differences with Nitish Kumar and he has openly pledged to defeat him and form a government with the BJP.

