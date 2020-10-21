Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan also targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said that he is still promising water availability in farms and villages of the state despite being in power for fifteen years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo, Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. During the release of the manifesto, Chirag Paswan emphasised on LJP's vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first' and said that the vision will resolve many problems in the state.

Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan https://t.co/Muu553PDUe pic.twitter.com/btUAe9vusE — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

In the manifesto, Chirag Paswan promised that the LJP will set up a coaching city, if voted to power, in the state so that students from Bihar do not have to migrate to cities in other states. Paswan also promised to provide a free ride for women in public buses as well as a curb in bureaucracy.

Chirag Paswan, who reached the party office for the first time after his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's death, also targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said that he is still promising water availability in farms and villages of the state despite being in power for fifteen years.

"What you have done in 15 years", Chirag said while throwing a number of barbs at the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in the state. "What did you do for employment in Bihar? What did you do to empower Bihar? Nothing was done for issues like floods in the state", Chirag said.

"By seeing Nitish Kumar, I wonder how he promotes ethnicity in the state. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism", Paswan said at the manifesto release, adding that "If Nitish Kumar wins this election again then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of ruining itself".

The LJP had earlier disassociated itself from the NDA in Bihar and fielded candidates against JD(U) nominees in several places in the state. Chirag, who had initially said he would go all out against the JD(U), has pitted about half-a-dozen nominees against the BJP too. While the BJP has called his party vote katua (vote splitter), he has advised them to choose their words wisely.

The polls in Bihar are scheduled to take place in three phases from October 28. The voting for the second phase will be held on November 3, while the voting for the third phase is scheduled to take place on November 7. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan