In 2009, Lok Janshakti Party’s Ramvilas Paswan lost the election to JD(U) veteran Ram Sundar Das. It was the first time since 1989 that Paswan lost an election. Just then, his son, a 26-year old aspiring film actor Chirag Paswan campaigned for his father in Hajipur. By 2011, before scorching his head and heart to fight for a Loksabha seat, Chirag had tried his hand in Mumbai's entertainment world. His debut film was 'Mile Naa Miley Hum' opposite Kangana Ranaut.

In 2013, the senior Paswan developed heart ailments and Chirag Paswan entered formal politics. The junior Paswan won the Lok Sabha election from Jamui seat in Bihar a year later.

After the demise of Ramvilas Paswan earlier in October, the Lok Janshakti Party’s National President Chirag Paswan is running high on political stamina while fighting for 143 seats in Bihar Assembly. The ongoing Assembly polls are being squatted for LJP under junior Paswan’s much-cited 'Bihar first Bihari first' slogan, after the LJP president decided to walk out of NDA. The reason was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Chirag made sure the public knows.

Attacking foes, cherishing friends: The unseen face of Bihar Politics

Chirag Paswan, while attacking CM Nitish Kumar had stated that he would send Kumar to jail once he comes to power. Before that, Paswan ensured to continue staying in Prime Minister Modi and BJP’s good books, while going on to equate himself as PM Modi's 'Hanuman'.

Chirag Paswan a stable force in Bihar politics

Bihar's politics has long been a matter of someone's caste against someone else's. In this chaotic picture, Paswan's constitute 5 per cent of Bihar's population. Currently, the LJP holds just two seats in the state Assembly in Patna. With 143 seats in contest for the party in 2020, Paswan can either asset himself a young turk in Bihar’s political sea sailing the ships of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons or might act as a mere glass wall stopping the passage of votes towards Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma