Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chandrika Rai is in the field, this time on a JD(U) ticket. The seat at fray is a state assembly one - Parsa in Saran district itself.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Much before Lalu Prasad Yadav made into Jaiprakash Narayan's group of prodigies in the mid-70s, Chandrika Rai, the second-son of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, was already breathing political air when his father was state's Chief Minister in 1970. Decades later, the personal-political stars aligned between Rai's daughter Aishwarya and Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap before eventually drifting away.

It isn't a matter of distant past when all was well between the Yadav's and Rai's, when on an RJD ticket Chandrika Rai was fielded against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy in 2019 Loksabha polls from Saran seat. An RJD-man then, Rai lost Saran to Rudy. Less than eighteen months later, Chandrika Rai is in the field, this time on a JD(U) ticket. The seat at fray is a state assembly one - Parsa in Saran district itself.

Parsa is Chandrika Rai's family turf. This is the place from where his father was elected with or without state's Chief ministerial tag. However, in 2020, the consistent change of symbol continues to confuse the people on ground.

Rai's brutish equation with RJD post his family's personal drifts with Lalu Yadav's, has been an essential feature of political hot-talk across Saran and beyond. In the second-phase of the Bihar polls, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 3rd November, Chandrika Rai's electoral fate will be sealed in the EVMs too.

In a big-time setback for the RJD, Chandrika Rai, along with two other MLAs had joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in late-August this year ahead of the ongoing Bihar assembly polls. The contest of political expedience in Bihar's Kosi division, which includes Saran district, has been between the alleged political turncoats.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma