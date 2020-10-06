Bihar Elections 2020: The BJP has fielded Amarendra Pratap Singh from Ara and Prem Kumar from Gaya. The names also include former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party has released list of candidates for first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The party has named a total of 27 candidates in its first list. BJP's list includes faces like international shooter Shreyasi Singh who joined the party on Sunday. She will be contesting elections from Jamui constituency. The names also include former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya. Other prominent names on the list are Raghvendra Pratap Singh from Barhara, Ramnarayan Mandal from Banka and Brij Kishor Bind from Chainpur constituency.

The party has fielded Amarendra Pratap Singh from Ara and Prem Kumar from Gaya. Shri Ram Narayan Mandal has been fielded from Banka, Shri Ramadhar Singh will contest from Aurangabad. Pavan Kumar Yadav will contest from Kahalgaon and Shri Ashok Singh from Ramgarh.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases the first list of 27 candidates for #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vxmymAEd8d — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, BJP and the Janata Dal (United) reached a consensus over seat-sharing for the upcoming polls. Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest 122 seats while BJP will field candidates on 121 seats. As confusion mounted after LJP severed ties with JD (U) and lent its support to the saffron party, BJP's Bihar unit categorically said it was fighting the upcoming state election under the leadership of Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar and described him as the "undisputed leader of the National Democratic Alliance".

On October 4, the LJP's Chirag Paswan decided on a solo show in the Bihar Assembly elections, promising a contest against the JD-U candidates while stressing no differences with the BJP.

In an interview with PTI, Paswan also asserted that he has been working on his "Bihar first, Bihari first" agenda for a long time and had informed the BJP leadership about his differences with the Kumar-led government well in advance. He, however, refused to comment on claims about his tacit understanding with the BJP in targeting the JD(U), saying it is for the saffron party to answer.

The LJP president also profusely thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for "taking care" of him at a time when his father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan is in hospital for weeks. There has not been a single day when Modi has missed calling him to take feedback about his father's health, Paswan said and also praised BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their concerns.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha