BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed seat-sharing among NDA constituents as they prepare for a joint fight in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed seat-sharing among NDA constituents as they prepare for a joint fight in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, national general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal also accompanied the Nadda during his meeting with Nitish Kumar.

The BJP had formed government in Bihar with the help of JDU after its chief Nitish Kumar ditched RJD and Congress to join hands with the saffron outfit he fought against. Both the BJP and JDU has already announced to fight the upcoming Bihar polls together with other alliance partners.

However, the suspense still remains over Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is also part of NDA. According to a report by news agency PTI, Nadda assured Nitish that BJP will help iron out the differences between him and LJP president Chirag Paswan even as reports claimed that Congress has also approached the party to join the grand-alliance.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, said that he will stand firmly with every decision his son Chirag Paswan takes and expressed confidence that he will take the party and Bihar to new heights.

"I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights," the Union minister said.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of Bihar Assembly elections soon as it hinted that the polls will be concluded before November 29 when the term of the current house is scheduled to end. Earlier, Chirag Paswan joined the Opposition RJD in demanding the Election Commission to postpone the Assembly elections in the wake of coronavirus.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma