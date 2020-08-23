Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday announced that the saffron party will contest the upcoming polls together with two other NDA constituents, the JDU and the LJP and that Nitish Kumar will be the coalition's CM face.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday announced that the saffron party will contest the upcoming polls together with two other NDA constituents, the JDU and the LJP and that Nitish Kumar will be the coalition's CM face. Nadda made the announcement during his address at the Bihar state executive committee meeting. He also praised Nitish Kumar's leadership and expressed confidence that they will retain the power in the state.

Nadda also attacked the Opposition in Bihar and termed it a "spent force", adding that the BJP is the only party being looked at by people of the state with hope. The BJP president's remarks hold significance and have come amid the prevailing tensions between Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

The ruling alliance partners - Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - are likely to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020 from next week when top leaders from both the parties are scheduled to meet.

According to the reports, the BJP and JDU may settle with 50:50 formula and the JDU will accommodate HAM-S from its quota, while the BJP will have to share its quota of seats with Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is reportedly demanding not less than 42 seats.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. While the schedule has not been decided yet, the election commission is likely to announce the dates of Bihar Assembly polls 2020 next month.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma