Bihar Asseembly Elections 2020: Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj and Gayatri Devi from Parihar are among the candidates which the BJP has fielded for the upcoming polls.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 35 candidates for the third phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, which will take place from October 28.

In the latest list of candidates, the BJP has named 35 candidates who will be contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj and Gayatri Devi from Parihar are among the candidates which the BJP has fielded for the upcoming polls.

BJP releases list of 35 candidates for upcoming #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/LNkc8lHse5 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Janata Dal (United) in a 121-122 seat-sharing formula. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on October 28, while for the second phase of the elections, the voting will take place on November 3. The voting for the third phase of the Bihar Polls 2020 will be held on November 7. The results for the elections will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan