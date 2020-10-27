Bhabua falls under Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency and BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey is the sitting MLA. The saffron party has backed Pandey against RJD's Bharat Bind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bhabua is one of the 243 Assembly constituencies of Bihar which will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. Bhabua falls under Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency and BJP's Rinki Rani Pandey is the sitting MLA. The saffron party has backed Pandey against RJD's Bharat Bind, who switched his loyalties from BSP's Mayawati to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey had defeated then-rival Janata Dal (United) candidate Pramod Kumar Singh by 7,744 votes. This was the election when Nitish Kumar was against Narendra Modi and his party BJP. Kumar was part of the grand alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress.

This was the first time the BJP won the Bhabua constituency. Pandey had bagged a total of 50,768 votes, while Pramod Kumar Singh secured 43,024 votes. BSP candidate Bharat Bind came third in the race with 29,983 votes. This time, RJD has fielded Bind, who joined the party before elections.

In 2017, Pandey's demise necessitated by-elections in 2018. The BJP fielded his wife Rinki Rani, who retained her late husband's seat. She defeated her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel by 15,490 votes.

In 2015, Bhabua recorded 59 per cent voter turnout. There were a total of 2,45, 927 registered voters including 1,29,554 male and 1,16,348 females. This year, Bhabua's total registered voters have increased to 2,66,401 with 1,39,328 men, 1,27,066 women and seven third gender voters.

The Congress has won Bhabua six times, the highest among all parties. However, their last victory came in 1990. Since then, the RJD has won the seat twice, while Chirag Paswan's LJP and Mayawati's BSP has won it once each. The CPI has also won Bhabua once.

The Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma