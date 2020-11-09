Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Most of the exit polls have predicted a landslide for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan, which will end the decade and a half rule of Nitish Kumar in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The fate of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar will be decided on Tuesday with Tuesday's counting of votes for the three-phased assembly election which concluded on November 7. Most pollsters have predicted a landslide for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

The state has 243 assembly seats, out of which the most closely watched one will be Raghopur from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Tejwashwi might take over the reigns of the state from Nitish Kumar’s hands.

In preparation for the counting of votes, the Election Commission ECI has set up 55 counting centres in all the 38 districts of the state, which will b e protected by a three-layered security cover.

A win for the RJD-led coalition will bring a redemption of sorts for Tejashwi Yadav whose leadership abilities were called into question after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year. The NDA had won 39 of the 40 seats and one had gone to the Congress, an RJD ally.

It may also revive the fortunes of the three Left parties--The CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML--which were consigned to near oblivion over the past two decades. The five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' also comprises these three Left parties, which were a force to reckon with in the past.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta