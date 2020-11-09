Siwan, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: The Siwan Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The result for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, which will determine the fate of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, will be declared on Tuesday with the counting of votes beginning around 8 am. One of the seats on which political experts would focus is the Siwan Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency.

The Siwan Vidhan Sabha Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. A region dominated by Yadavs, Siwan has been a BJP bastion over the years. With stakes being high at this seat, the saffron party, which is seeking its fourth term on this seat, has posed its faith in Om Prakash Yadav, a former aide of Nitish Kumar. However, this year, Yadav was up against RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and RLSP’s Abdul Rizwan Ansari.

In 2015, this seat had witnessed a thrilling contest between JD(U)’s Bablu Prasad and BJP’s Vyas Deo. Despite facing stiff competition from Prasad, Deo was able to win this seat for the BJP as he defeated the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 3,534 votes.

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The fate of the candidates will be declared on Tuesday with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am.

The electorate strength this year at this seat was 311,024 comprising nearly 148,000 men, 163,019 women and six people belonging to the third gender. In 2015 Bihar polls, Siwan had seen a voter turnout of 56.08 per cent.

