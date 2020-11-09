Nalanda, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Nalanda is considered a JD(U) stronghold and party leader Shrawon Kumar, known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, has been winning this seat since 1995.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The result for the Nalanda Vidhan Sabha Constituency that went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes, as per the election commission of India, will begin from 8 am.

Nalanda is considered a JD(U) stronghold and party leader Shrawon Kumar, known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, has been winning this seat since 1995. To challenge Kumar's widespread hold in the area, the Congress had fielded Gunjan Patel on this seat this year. Apart from Congress, the LJP, which has parted its way with the NDA, had fielded Ram Keshwar Prasad.

Talking about Kumar, he had first won from Nalanda in 1995 as a Samata Party candidate. In 2000, he retained this seat for the Samata Party. Kumar strengthened his control over Nalanda following Samata Party's merger with the JD(U). His closeness with JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar also grew over the years and thus he was fielded by the NDA once again in Nalanda in the 2020 Bihar Polls.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was conducted in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and the faith of the candidates will be declared today. Nitish Kumar, who had contested the 2015 Bihar polls with Grand Alliance, is seeking reelection while the RJD is hoping to turn the tide.

