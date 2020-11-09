Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 Date and Time: The voting was conducted in three phases -- October 28, November 7 and November 10 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday (November 10). The results will determine the political future of Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar and whether NDA alliance will be able to retain power in the state.

This year, the Bihar polls saw a contest between the NDA -- the BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP -- and the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The voting was conducted in three phases -- October 28, November 7 and November 10 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

When, where and how to watch Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 live?

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (November 10). You can catch all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on English.Jagran.com.

What about the exit poll results?

The exit polls have given an edge to the Grand Alliance over the NDA. According to the poll of exit polls, the NDA will get around 101 seats while the Grand Alliance will get 127 seats. Others, meanwhile, will emerge victorious on 10 seats.

"Exit polls have often gone wrong in the case of Bihar. These had predicted a loss for us in 2015 while our opponents were shown ahead. We secured a two-third majority," said JD(U) leader Vashishth Narayan Singh.

"Such discrepancies occur because silent voters, who comprise a bulk of our supporters, are not very vocal about their voting preferences," he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition has said that the Mahagathbandhan will make a comeback in the state. "There is no doubt that there was public anger against Nitish Kumar. He seems fatigued and he would have faced a defeat in any case. But it was not a good reflection on his political acumen to have not decoded the BJPs gameplan to finish him off, even at the cost of loss of power," said a senior Congress leader.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma