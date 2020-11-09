New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections which concluded on November 7, will begin tomorrow i.e.Novermber 10, at 8 AM. It's a high stake poll battle NDA led by incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar led NDA and Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan for 243 assembly seats. The polling for Nawada assembly seat concluded on October 28 in the first phase of state elections. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past two decades. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had won in 2015, the seat was bagged by the JD (U) in 2010. Kaushal Yadav of JD (U), who won the Nawada seat in last year's by election, is in direct fight against RJD’s Vibha Devi, the wife of former MLA Raj Ballabh, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in a rape case.

The voter turnout in the recently-concluded polls was calculated at 50.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55%, while it was 45.22% in 2010. A total of 16 candidates are in fray from this assembly segment. The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the mahagathbandhan camp, stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bihar assembly polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha