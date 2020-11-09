Muzaffarpur Assembly Election Results 2020: Muzaffarpur went to polls on November 7 during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections and results will be declared on November 10, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Muzaffarpur Assembly Election Results 2020: In 2015, BJP and JDU were opponents in Muzaffarpur and the saffron party had defeated its then-rival by a margin of over 17 per cent votes. This year, BJP and JDU are fighting the Bihar Assembly elections together and Muzaffarpur went to BJP's quota. Muzaffarpur went to polls on November 7 during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections and results will be declared on November 10, 2020. BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Kumar Sharma is up against Congress party's Bijendar Chaudhary.

In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Muzaffarpur was one of the 36 seats to have VVPAT enabled electronic voting machines. Sharma had defeated JDU leader Bijendra Chaudhury by a margin of 29,739 votes. He polled a total of 95,594 votes against Chaudhary's 65,855 votes. This year, Bijendra Chaudhary is contesting on the Congress party's ticket and will hope for a better outing.

In 2010, Sharma had trounced the Lok Janshakti Party candidate Md Jamal by a massive margin of 46,439 votes. Until 1995, Muzaffarpur used to be Congress party's stronghold seat and later became the bastion of Lalu Yadav's RJD. However, for the last two elections, the seat is being represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The voting in the Bihar Assembly elections was held in three phases. The first and second phases of voting took place on October 28 and November 3, respectively. The third and final phase of voting was held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma