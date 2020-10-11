Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday released its 'vision document' entitled 'Saat Nischay (Part-2)', just days before the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Releasing the JD(U)'s 'vision document', Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar noted that 'Saat Nischay (Part-2)' focuses on "development and self-reliance" and said that it is in continuation with the earlier set of promises made to the public by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We have established many educational institutions in Bihar during our rule. And to extend it, we will now focus on enhancing the quality of education in institutions such as ITIs and polytechnic institutes to turn them into centres of excellence in Bihar," Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"We propose to give loans of up to Rs 5 lakh or 50 per cent of the project cost without any interest to women. The idea is to boost their entrepreneurship and make them self- dependent," he added.

While releasing the document, Nitish further said that the JD(U)-BJP alliance will give Rs 25,000 to girls as financial help after passing class 12th exams while Rs 50,000 will be given after graduation.

The Bihar Chief Minister further said that there is also a proposal to take water supply line to every farmland across the state to strengthen irrigation in Bihar. Kumar noted that his government will also install solar-street lights in cities and sanitation issues will be dealt with swiftly.

According to the 'vision document', the state government will also take care of Bihar's health infrastructure nad and construct primary and secondary hospitals in each village. In his final point, Kumar noted about road connectivity in Bihar and said that road bypasses and flyovers in urban areas will be constructed in villages and cities.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held on October 28. The second and third phases will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively while the result will be announced on November 10.

