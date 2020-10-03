Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The LJP has claimed that there is an anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar and the BJP should contest on more seats than the JD(U).

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Less than a month is left before the beginning of the Assembly Election in Bihar but the suspense over Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has not ended yet. The LJP, under the leadership of Chirag Paswan, has repeatedly attacked Nitish Kumar, demanding to contest on more seats. The party has also asked the BJP to contest on more seats than the JD(U), saying there is an "anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar".

However, the suspense over LJP will likely end on Saturday. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, top leaders of the LJP, including Chirag Paswan, will meet on Saturday evening and decide whether to part ways with the BJP or not. The report suggests that the seat-sharing formula in the NDA will be finalised only after this meeting of top LJP leaders.

Bihar LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari quoted by Dainik Jagran has said that this will be the last meeting of the party before the assembly election in the state.

"A final decision will be taken on whether to contest elections with the NDA or to field candidates for 143 seats," Ansari said, adding that it has prepared a vision of 'Bihar First Bihari First' which will be implemented if LJP comes to power.

LJP wants to contest on 36 seats

The Dainik Jagran report claims that the LJP wants to contest on 36 seats in the upcoming election in the state and that's why it has held several meetings with the top BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, media reports also suggest that the LJP wants to project Chirag Paswan as chief minister's candidate. The party believes that there is an anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar.

"Our party strongly believes that the CM should be elected directly by people and not by selection. If you are not elected by people, you won't get the feedback from the ground," a senior LJP leader was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The Bihar Assembly Election will be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 – while the results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma