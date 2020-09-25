Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amid the ongoing fissures in the NDA, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that while Chirag Paswan is preparing for 143 seats, the JDU-BJP alliance is ready to contest on all 243 seats of the state assembly, reported Dainik Jagran.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule for the much-awaited Assembly Election in Bihar, the ruling JD(U) has issued warning to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), saying it will contest on all the 243 seats in the state assembly along with BJP.

Amid the ongoing fissures in the NDA, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that while Chirag Paswan is preparing for 143 seats, the JDU-BJP alliance is ready to contest on all 243 seats of the state assembly, reported Dainik Jagran.

Issuing a warning to LJP, Tyagi, who is the national spokesperson for JD(U), said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda has also already made it clear that the chief minister candidate of the for the upcoming polls in Bihar is Nitish Kumar, Dainik Jagran reported.

Over the last few days, fissures between JD(U) and the LJP – an ally of the BJP – has increased. The Chirag Paswan party has also targeted the Bihar government over its functioning in the state. Recently, Chirag had reportedly urged the BJP to contest the elections on more seats than the JD(U).

Chirag Paswan likely to contest Bihar Elections

According to a report by The Times of India, Chirag will likely contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar as the LJP is keen to project him as the chief minister face in the state.

"Our party strongly believes that the CM should be elected directly by people and not by selection. If you are not elected by people, you won't get the feedback from the ground. So far there has been no discussion among partners about seat sharing. As we are losing more days, our Plan-B to put candidates against all JD(U) candidates is actually becoming Plan 1. We are prepared to give a tough fight," The Times of India quoted a LJP leader as saying.

The Bihar Assembly Election will be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 – while the results will be announced on November 10.

