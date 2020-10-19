Bihar Police has issued a high alert in view of terror strike threats during the campaign rallies of VIP leaders ahead of Assembly elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Police has issued a high alert in the state amid intelligence inputs that terrorists may target VVIP leaders during the campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders of the country are scheduled to held rallies in the state for the Assembly elections. The police fear that terrorists may try and carry out attacks on these leaders during their campaign rallies and has issued a high alert. According to Jagran, the Bihar Police headquarters has issued an order in this regard and sent it to all range IG, DIG and district SPs.

As per the information, Bihar Police suspect terrorists may target VVIP leaders visiting the state during elections. While the police have refused to divulge any further details, the security of the VVIP leaders is being analysed again.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Bihar this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the state later this week and hold their elections rallies, separately. While PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi will also address at least six rallies. Both leaders will hold their first rally on October 23.

Besides PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are among the other VVIP leaders who will hold public rallies in Bihar.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, minor blasts had occured near Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. The prime minister appealed to people to remain calm, which avoided a stampede situation and averted a major incident.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma