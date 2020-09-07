Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Addressing a virtual rally to connect with the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar listed out his government’s achievements and assured the people that the coronavirus pandemic is ‘under control’ in the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the much-awaited assembly polls in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday kicked off his election campaign and launched a scathing attack at the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Addressing a virtual rally to connect with the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar listed out his government’s achievements and assured the people that the coronavirus pandemic is ‘under control’ in the state.

Noting that the state government is helping the people affected due to lockdown, Nitish said that all health workers and doctors were provided Rs 50 lakh insurance. He further said that all ration cardholders in the state were also given five kg rice and one kg pules during the lockdown and it would continue till November.

“Many people in Bihar keep criticising us, without any information. In March, we had decided to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 and today over 1 lakh 50 thousand people are being tested every day. We have more than sufficient arrangements for COVID here,” Nitish said in an apparent dig at the RJD-led opposition in the state.

Speaking about the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the Bihar Chief Minister informed that the government has decided to provide employment opportunities to migrants who returned to the state amid due to the lockdown enforced to control the spread of coronavirus.

Nitish also spoke the incessant rains that let to floods in the state and said that more than 83 lakh people have been affected but noted that they were provided shelter and all the necessary support, adding that the situation in Bihar has improved.

Talking about the crime rate in Bihar, Nitish attacked the opposition and said that JD(U)-led government improved the situation in the state by “bringing proper law and order norms”. He also noted that his government also brought harmony among people.

“With a crime rate at an average of 222.1 per lakh population, Bihar ranks 23rd in the country in incidents of crime. The national average is above 300 per lakh population,” Nitish said, as reported by News18.

He said that to help women across the state, his government will give Rs 2,000 on the birth of a girl child in each family across Bihar. He further said that the infant mortality rate has been reduced to 32 per thousand in the state.

“We've diligently worked on empowering the girl child in Bihar through a sustained set of programs, starting with Poshak and Cycle schemes. This has changed the face of our state,” News18 quoted Nitish as saying.

The Bihar Assembly Election will be held in October or November this year.

