Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The LJP will not contest the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar with JD(U) due to "ideological differences".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday afternoon announced that it will not contest the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) due to "ideological differences", giving a setback to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The announcement was made LJP National General Secretary Abdul Khaliq who said that the decision was taken at the Parliamentary Board meeting of the party on Sunday. Khaliq further said that the Chirag Paswan party "shares a strong alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the the national level and in Lok Sabha elections".

"There can be difference of ideologies on many seats with the JDU... voters should be able to decide who they want as their candidate. The LJP wants to implement the Bihar vision document and the two parties have not been able to reach a consensus on it," the LJP said in an official statement.

The LJP will likely field candidates against the JD(U) but not against the BJP. The Parliamentary Board of the party on Sunday also passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the saffron party, saying its MLAs "will work to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

With this, the LJP has ended the suspense over its alliance with the NDA in Bihar. The LJP had on several occasions hinted that it might part ways with the JD(U) in Bihar and had attacked Nitish Kumar. The party had also asked the BJP to contest on more seats than the JD(U), noting that there is an "anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar".

Recently, Bihar LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari had said that the party soon take a decision, adding that it's motto for the upcoming election in the state is "Bihar first-Bihari first".

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result of will be announced on November 10.

