Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Congress and the RJD have reportedly finalised the seat-sharing formula in the Grand Alliance.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the assembly polls in Bihar, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has reportedly finalised the seat-sharing formula.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have held several meetings and have finalised the seat-sharing formula.

Sources have told Jagran that according to the seat-sharing formula finalised by the two leaders, the RJD will get a lion's share and contest on 138 seats while the Congress will likely get 68 seats. The CPI-ML will contest on 19 seats while the Vikassheel Insaan Party will fight on 12 seats, Jagran sources have said.

There were reports of a rift in the Grand Alliance over the last few days. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was not happy with Congress' Shakti Singh Gohil who had said that the party will contest on 70-80 seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Gohil, who is Congress' Bihar in-charge, had also raised questions over Tejashwai Yadav and said that he has less experience to contest elections. He had also warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its "stubborn attitude" over seat-sharing.

"If the RJD continues to stick to its stubborn attitude, then the Congress can take any step as far its allies are concerned," he had said recently while adding that the "Congress is ready for every situation".

The Bihar Assembly Election will begin on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10. In the first phase of the election, 71 of a total of 243 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the state.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls began on Thursday. However, the two main political alliances -- the NDA and the Grand Alliance -- are yet to announce candidates.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma