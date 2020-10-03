Bihar Assembly Election 2020: As per the seat-sharing formula finalised in the Grand Alliance, the RJD will contest on 144 seats, the Congress on 70 while the Left parties will field their candidates on 29 seats.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the Assembly Election in Bihar, the Grand Alliance on Saturday evening unanimously announced that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief minister candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement comes two days after the filing of nominations for the first phase of polling began.

Making the official announcement, the Grand Alliance on Saturday addressed a press conference and said that the RJD will contest on 144 seats, the Congress on 70 while the Left parties -- CPI(M) on 4, CPI on 6 and CPI(ML) on 19 -- will field their candidates on 29 seats. According to the seat-sharing formula finalised by the Grand Alliance, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will get seats from the RJD quota.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," Congress' Avinash Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The JD(U) chief had fought 2015 elections opposing the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but ended up re-aligning with the saffron party," Pandey added.

Tejashwi Yadav, on ther other hand, announced that the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will a "contest between the people and the double-engine government", vowing to dislodge the government headed by Nitish Kumar.

However, the Vikassheel Insaan Party was not quite happy with the finalised seat-sharing formula and announced that it has decided to leave the Grand Alliance. Calling the finalised seat-sharing formula 'backstabbing', Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahni -- a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician -- said that he will address the media on Sunday.

#WATCH What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow: Mukesh Sahni, Vikassheel Insaan Party #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/H3kkIVe5rU — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election 2020 last month amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. As per the schedule, the polls will take place in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- while the results will be announced on November 10. The Election Commission further announced that the voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma