Bihar Assembly Election 2020: According to a report, the BJP and the JD(U) has finalised the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly polls.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the much-awaited Assembly Election in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U) have reportedly finalised the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls and will make an announcement soon.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the announcement of the seat formula will be made once the BJP finalises its candidates. People familiar with the matter have told Jagran that the top BJP leadership has held several meetings over the list of its candidates for the upcoming polls.

Suspense over LJP continues

Meanwhile, the suspense over LJP continues and multiple media reports suggest Chirag Paswan has demanded a decision on seat-sharing soon. According to a News18 report, Chirag has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising his concerns over the anti-incumbency wave in the state.

Chirag on several occasions has questioned Nitish Kumar and the state government. On Thursday, he also met BJP President JP Nadda and discussed the current situation in the state.

"The party members also believe that we should fight on at least 143 seats in the elections. I, too, would urge the party to fight on these many seats," LJP national general secretary Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi, CM Nitish two faces of NDA in Bihar

Meanwhile, the NDA has reportedly finalised that PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will its two faces for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar.

"The BJP leadership has announced that the workers will campaign for all allies and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar will be the two faces of the election. However, there is anti-incumbency against the JD (U) and the suggestion from the cadre is that the BJP should contest an equal number of seats if not more," Hindustan Times quoted a BJP leader as saying.

The three-phase assembly election in Bihar will start on October 28 and end on November 7, with the results to be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma