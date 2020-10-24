Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Sandesh is one of the key constituencies of Bihar where polling will be held in the first phase. The RJD has fielded controversial leader Arun Yadav's wife Kiran Devi from Sandesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 9.

Sandesh is one of the key constituencies of Bihar where polling will be held in the first phase. The RJD has fielded controversial leader Arun Yadav's wife Kiran Devi from Sandesh. In the 2015 Assembly Polls, Arun Yadav had defeated BJP's Sanjay Singh to win the constituency. However, RJD has this time given the ticket to his wife since he is accused in a rape case.

This year, Sandesh has gone to JDU's quota and the party has fielded Vijayendra Yadav against Kiran Devi. Sandesh is a Yadav-majority area and it is likely to become an interesting contest since both the candidates belong to Yadav caste.

History of Sandesh Assembly Constituency

The seat is considered an RJD stronghold. In the last four elections, the RJD has won the seat thrice - in 2000, 2005 and 2015. Since 1995, the BJP has won Sandesh only once in 2010. Sandesh Vidhan Sabha constituency is part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In 1990, Sonadhari Singh of Janata Dal had won the constituency. In next elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation's Rameshwar Prasad had bagged the seat but the communist party lost the next election and Vijendra Kumar Yadav of the RJD was elected as MLA. He also retained the seat in 2005 but the BJP surprised everyone by bagging the Sandesh seat in 2010.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma