According to an official statement from the Centre, PM Modi will inaugurate the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline project and two LPG bottling plants which have been commissioned by IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the much-awaited Assembly Elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an LPG pipeline project and two bottling plants via video conferencing on Sunday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present during the virtual inauguration by PM Modi on Sunday.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to ensure(ing) Bihar's emergence as the nerve centre of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. To make a prosperous and Ujjwal Bihar, PM Modi Ji will dedicate to the nation, three key oil and gas projects on 13th September 2020," said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet.

Here’s all you need to know about the 3 Petroleum Sector projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday:

Speaking about the LPG pipeline project, the Centre has informed that the Durgapur-Banka pipeline section is a part of the 193-km long Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project. PM Modi had laid its foundation on February 17, 2020, the Centre had said while adding that it passes from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two bottling plants – one at Banka and the other one at Harsidhi – to meet the rising demand for LPG in the state. The Centre has said that the two bottling plants will also generate direct and indirect employment in the state.

"This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur in Jharkhand," the Centre has said, adding that the two bottling plants will have a LPG storage capacity of 1,800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Assembly Elections will be held in Bihar in October or November. The Assembly Elections in the state will be a significant challenge for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar which has been facing tough questions over its handling of coronavirus crisis and unemployment in the state.

