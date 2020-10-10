Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The top brass of the BJP, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, met on Saturday to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming polls in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the second meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for to decide the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar.

The meeting was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party's Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav were also present in the meeting. During the second round the CEC meeting, the saffron party will finalise the list of candidates the second and third phases of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the saffron party will unlikely give tickets to some of its veteran leaders for the second and third phases of polls in Bihar. The report claimed that Shatrughan Tiwari, Prakash Rai, Ramchandra Sahni, Raghav Sharan Pandey and Ajay Kumar Singh will unlikely get a ticket to contest the upcoming polls.

The report further claimed that the seat-sharing formula with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the BJP's resentment towards the sitting MLAs are reasons that the party has decided not to give tickets to its veteran leaders.

Nadda to kick off Bihar campaign from Gaya's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda will address an election rally in Gaya on Sunday in what will be the first public meeting by a senior leader of the party during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said Nadda will be on a day-long trip to the state where he will also visit the famous Hanuman Mandir in Patna and the JP Niwas, where Jayaprakash Narayan lived, before addressing the public meeting in Gaya.

The BJP and JD(U) has already finalised the seat-sharing formula. As per the agreement, BJP will fight on 121 seats while JD(U) will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

