Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The crucial BJP CEC meeting was called on Sunday to decide the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the BJP on Sunday met at the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to decide its strategy for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar.

Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present in the meeting to finalise the name of the candidates for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at the party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/EJpa7zVM5u — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The meeting comes hours after NDA ally LJP announced that it will not contest the upcoming election in Bihar with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) due to 'ideological differences'.

After the party announced its decision, LJP President Chirag Paswan said that he "will not speak more but we will win the battle". "Let me enjoy the moment," the junior Paswan had said.

Interestingly, the LJP has announced that its alliance with the BJP at the national level is still safe and it will not field candidates against the saffron party in the upcoming polls in Bihar.

"From now onwards, party workers will be engaged in the preparation of the election and we will not contest the poll where BJP candidate will be fighting. We will contest on remaining seats," LJP leader Raju Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Political experts suggest that LJP's decision to go solo in the upcoming polls has upended conventional wisdom and thrown open new possibilities in Bihar Elections. They believe that this development might confuse the traditional NDA supporters, especially in the constituencies where both the JD(U) and the LJP will contest besides the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when the LJP has decided to do something unusual like this. In 2005 too, the Paswans were a part of the Congress-led UPA but contested against Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. The gamble had exceptionally paid off then as the LJP's 29 MLAs held the balance of power in a hung assembly.

It would interesting to see whether LJP's gamble will pay off again in 2020 or not.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held on October 28. The nomination process for the first phase began on October 1 and will end on October 8.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma