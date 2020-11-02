Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The rival Mahagathbandhan camp has alloted the seat to the CPI(M), that has fielded Rajmangal Prasad, read to know more.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Pipra Vidhan Sabha constituency is a segment in Bihar's Sapaul district which will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The Pipra assembly seat is currently represented by BJP MLA Shyambabu Prasad Yadav, who will contest against Communist Party of India (Marxist), that is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan. The first phase of election was held on October 28 and the last phase is scheduled for November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

The rival Mahagathbandhan camp has alloted the seat to the CPI(M), that has fielded Rajmangal Prasad. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Shyambabu Prasad Yadav, who won the 2015 elections with 65,552 votes.

JD(U) candidate Krishna Chandra was the runner up with 61,622 votes in the previous state elections. CPI(M) candidate Raj Mangal Prasad stood third in the contest securing 8,366 votes. BJP bagged 38 per cent of the votes and the JD(U) received 35.72 per cent while the CPI got 4.85 per cent of the votes.

There are a total number of 336,007 voters in this assembly seat, of which 178,466 are male, 157,530 are female voters and eleven are third gender voters. In 2015, there were 298,856 registered voters out of which 159,438 were male and 139,307 were female. Voter turnout in the previous election was 57.70 per cent. In the first phase of this year’s election, for which 71 assembly constituencies went to vote, the voter turnout was 53.54 per cent.

The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes will be counted on November 10. A total of 94 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 3, including Pipra.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma