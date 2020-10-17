Bihar Assembly Election 2020: While the main contest remains between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other candidates who are in the CM's race.

Patna | Jagran Sports Desk: With just 10 days left for the first phase of Assembly Election in Bihar, political parties have pulled up their socks and are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced that Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar will be its face for the upcoming elections, the Grand Alliance has said that Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav will be its chief ministerial candidate.

While the contest mainly remains between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, several other candidates in Bihar are in the chief minister's race. So as political parties ramp up their preparation for Bihar Assembly Election 2020, here's a look at some candidates who are also seen as CM faces:

Chirag Paswan:

While the junior Paswan has made it clear that he is not in the CM's race, several media reports just that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) wants Chirag to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. The LJP's dissent with Nitish Kumar was also the reason why the party decided to contest the upcoming polls in Bihar alone.

Upendra Kushwaha:

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) Upendra Kushwaha is also seen as a CM face in the state. Kushwaha was once a part of the JD(U) but his ambition took him away from Nitish Kumar, leading to his exclusion from the party in 2007. Kushwaha later formed the RLSP and is now seen as CM face by many political experts. He has aligned with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis A Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming polls.

Pappu Yadav:

The Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), headed by the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), has declared Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as 'Pappu Yadav', as its CM's face. The PDA includes JAP, Azad Samaj Party, Social Democratic Party of India and Bahujan Mukti Party.

"PDA is going to bring a change in the state under the leadership of Pappu Yadav. Dalits, Muslims and other weaker sections of the society will be empowered in the PDA government and will come together for a strong viable alternative," Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Azad had said earlier.

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary:

Plurals Party's Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has also declared herself a chief ministerial candidate. The 33-year-old is former JD(U) member and has announced that her party will contest on all 243 seats of which 50 per cent will be reserved for women.

