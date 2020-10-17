Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar on Saturday attacked the Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav, saying they "neither have any vision nor experience".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the Grand Alliance released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar, Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar slammed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, saying he neither has a "vision nor experience" and he "says anything without thinking".

Asserting that the Centre is working hard for the development of the state, Nitish on Saturday said that over the years, his government has worked to bring marginalised people into the mainstream, noting that Bihar will develop only "when men and women work together", reported Dainik Jagran.

Nitish claimed that under his government, a person's income increased by 10.50 per cent in Bihar, adding that 35 per cent reservation was given to women in government jobs.

Speaking about the JD(U)'s vision document, Nitish said that if he returns to power again, his government will give Rs 25,000 to girls as financial help after passing class 12th exams while Rs 50,000 will be given after graduation.

"If I come in power again, we will construct roads between villages and thereafter link these roads which state and national highways," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Grand Alliance released its joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, promising to offer jobs to 10 lakh youngsters and repealing the new farm laws recently enacted by the central government if they are voted to power.

"Contractual teachers would be entitled for same pay for same work, for which they have been agitating for long," said Tejashwi Yadav, who is the opposition chief ministerial candidate.

"(Donald) Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar, which was once promised by the Prime Minister," he added.

The first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election will be held on October 28 while the result second and third phases will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. The result will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma