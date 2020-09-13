Inaugurating the projects via video conferencing, PM Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he played a very important role in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the nation three petroleum sector projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 900 crore.

Inaugurating the projects via video conferencing, PM Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he played a very important role in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress.

"In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government, decisions and policies, and also reaches everyone. We are working for the growth of all sectors in Bihar," PM Modi said, adding that "institutes of higher learning have come up fast under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

"Bihar was plagued by mindset where road projects were sneered at with query what is it worth for those without vehicles," PM Modi added.

During his address, PM Modi also took a jibe at the opposition and said that "eastern India and Bihar’s infrastructure was never prioritised", highlighting the different schemes launched by his government for the development of the state.

Speaking about the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister said that the situation is "under control". He, however, urged the people to be cautious, saying "jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori".

"Return of migrants in COVID times posed challenges but also threw up new possibilities of employment generation in Bihar," PM Modi noted.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of veteran leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh saying his demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as that of country.

"Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more with us. I pay tributes to him. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," PM Modi said.

The annoucement from PM Modi comes just months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Bihar. According to reports, the assembly elections in Bihar will be held in October or November this year and the Election Commission is expected to declare the schedule for the upcoming polls in the coming few days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma