Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin from October 28 with 71 seats going into polls in the first phase. Political pundits and experts will keep an eye on several seats in the first phase of the Bihar polls, including the Mokama Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

The Mokama Vidhan Sabha Constituency is a stronghold of Anant Kumar Singh, a former Janata Dal-United member and close aide of Nitish Kumar. Singh has been winning from this seat since 2005 and has a strong control on this seat.

Singh, who is popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', has so much influence in this region that even after parting his ways with Nitish Kumar in 2015, he won from this seat as an independent candidate and defeated JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 18,348 votes.

History of Mokama Vidhan Sabha Constituency:

The Mokama Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been dominated by Anant Kumar Singh and his family. His late brother Dilip Kumar Singh had won the state assembly polls from Mokama in the 1990 and 1995 elections. However, he lost against Surajbhan Singh in 2005, who was an independent candidate then, by a margin of 59,471 votes.

Though, Anant Kumar Singh stood from this seat in 2005 assembly polls as a JD(U) candidate and defeated LJP's Nalini Ranjan Sharma. He again from this seat in 2010 Bihar Assembly Election. Singh, however, fought the 2015 Bihar polls as an independent candidate because of differences with Nitish Kumar over JD(U)'s alliance with the RJD.

However, Singh is now a member of the RJD and will be up against JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh and Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Suresh Singh Nishad in Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 10 - with 71 constituencies going into polls in the first phase. The results, meanwhile, will be announced on November 10. The year, the LJP has added a twist in the contest after Chirag Paswan parted ways with the NDA amid differences with JD(U). Paswan, however, has announced that his differences are only with the JD(U) and the LJP will not field candidates against the BJP.

