New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The electioneering has intensified in Bihar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi's rallies for their respective coalitions. Both the local parties - Tejashwi Yadav's RJD in alliance with the Congress and Nitish Kumar's JDU in coalition with the BJP - are leaving no stones unturned to woo voters ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. On Saturday, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will also hold rallies to convince voters. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold four rallies in Ballia, Khagaria, Teghra and Vaishali.

09:35 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020, in Patna. RJD has already released its joint manifesto with the Congress party earlier this month.

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto for #BiharElections2020, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/zaZl2zwDTp — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

09:00 am: BJP National President JP Nadda will address two rallies in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Lakhisarai. Union Minister Smriti Irani will also address a public gathering in Munger.

