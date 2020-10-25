Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav AKA 'Nirahua' will campaign for the NDA coalition today. Nirahua will hold four rallies in Chenari, Belhar, Kahalgaon and Pirpainti Assembly constituencies.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Just three more days are left before the first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 and political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo their voters. The two major players - JDU's Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav have been taking on each other over the local issues, their respective coalition partners the BJP and the Congress have been sparring over the issues of not just Bihar but of the national interest like national security, India-China border row, Ram Temple among others. In between, an unfortunate incident also took place in Purnahia police station area in Sheohar district where a candidate named Shree Narayan Singh was shot dead by people posing as his supporters. Along with Singh, one of his supporters was also killed. The police have launched a manhunt to nab his assailants. The incident is unlikely to hamper the polling in the constituency and votes will be polled as per the schedule.

Below are the Live Updates on Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

07:40 am: Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav AKA 'Nirahua' will campaign for the NDA coalition today. Nirahua will hold four rallies in Chenari, Belhar, Kahalgaon and Pirpainti Assembly constituencies.

07:30 am: Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate Shree Narayan Singh has been shot dead in Sheohar district during campaigning. The assailants posed as hi supporters and walking along with him before opening the fire.





