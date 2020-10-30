Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The second phase of voting will be held on November 3. In the second phase, 98 seats will go to the polls.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The electioneering is likely to intensify as Bihar heads for the second phase of Assembly elections which will be held on November 3. The first phase of Bihar elections on 71 seats were held on October 28. In the second phase, voting will be held on 98 seats. PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are schedulled to address a rallies for their respective coalition partners in the second phase. The BJP has deployed several Union ministers and chief ministers to woo the voters. The Congress has also bourght their national leaders to seek votes for the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The third and final phase of elections will be held on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Below are the live updates on Bihar Assembly polls:

08:30 am: Congress candidate from Jale Assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani fell off the stage after it collapsed suddenly. The Congress leader was addressing a rally in Darbhanga when the incident took place.

#WATCH Bihar: Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani falls as the stage collapsed during his address at a political rally in Darbhanga.#Biharpolls pic.twitter.com/G2R5914wSe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

08:15 am: Nitish Kumar claims his government gave 6 lakh jobs in the 15 years against 95,000 by the RJD during its rule from 1990 to 2005. "They (RJD) were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 and 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakh jobs were given and besides this many others were enrolled in other services," he said.

