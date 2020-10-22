Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: The result for the much-awaited assembly polls in the state will be declared on November 10.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The BJP, which is fighting the elections alongside the JD(U), today released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The poll manifesto was released by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad at an event in Patna. Apart from the BJP, the JD(U), RJD, Congress and the LJP have already released their poll manifestos.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first election to be held in India after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While the polls will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- the result will be declared on November 10.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

11:03 am: In its poll manifesto, the BJP has promised free coronavirus vaccine for all. It has further said that it will make Bihar an "IT-hub".

11:00 am: Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised, says Nirmala Sitharaman

10:56 am: It's not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration etc. related to the state are relevant, says Tejashwi Yadav

10:55 am: Bihar govt has spent only 60% of the budget. Be it floods or Corona, Nitish Kumar turned away from people of Bihar. Now during election time, on what basis is he going amongst them and asking for votes. All he has done is get everyone beaten with a stick, says Tejashwi Yadav

10:49 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's manifesto.

10:09 am: Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has attacked Nitish Kumar and accused him of betraying the people of Bihar, saying he was given enough chances by them.

9:50 am: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Jehanabad Constituency: RJD reposes faith in Suday Yadav as it seeks to retain Jehanabad

9:23 am: This is the first election when my father is not with me. I am alone but I will try my best to live up to your expectations, says LJP supremo Chirag Paswan at Atri Assembly Constituency.

8:58 am: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar loses cool after ‘Lalu Zindabad’ slogans raised at his rally | Watch

8:40 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release BJP's poll manifesto today.

