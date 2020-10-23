Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE: While Prime Minister Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi will seek votes for the Grand Alliance in Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 as electioneering for the first phase of voting reaches its final week. Apart from PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be conducting public rallies for Congress' campaign for the upcoming polls. While Prime Minister Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi will seek votes for the Grand Alliance in Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

While Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will be accompanying PM Modi to his rallies on Dehri and Bhagalpur, JD-U leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan along with HAM President Jitanram Manjhi will be sharing the stage with PM Modi in Gaya. Similarly, the Mahagthbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav will be sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi in Hisua, while in Kahalgaon, the former Congress president will be accompanied by Shaktisinh Gohil.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

11:30 am: NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country: PM Modi

11:25 am: The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state: PM Modi

11:22 am: Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to 12 crore population of Bihar: Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on PM Modi's #Bihar rallies

11:20 am: Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them: PM Narendra Modi at Biada Maidan in Sasaram

11:16 am: Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects: PM Modi

Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects: PM Modi#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/O7Xw2IyY78 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

11:12 am: I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against #COVID19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable: PM Modi at a public rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram

11:08 am: Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for the poor. I pay respects to him: PM Modi

11:05 am: Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we've worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we'll make sure irrigation facilities & benefits of the latest technology are available at every village: Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar in Sasaram

11:03 am: Currently, Bihar is at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. Our govt has brought in control the law & order situation in the state: Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar at a public rally in Sasaram.

11:00 am: PM Narendra Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally. Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar addressing at present, says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite COVID19 pandemic."

10:30 am: Earlier it used to be - 'tum mujhe khoon do,main tumhe azadi dunga' & now it's - 'tum mujhe vote do,hum tumhe vaccine denge'.Only those who vote for BJP will get vaccine, it shows BJP's discriminatory nature: S Raut,Shiv Sena on BJP's promise of free COVID vaccine to all in Bihar

10:00 am: Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at the BJP over its promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar and questions if residents of other states are not the people of India.

Election Commission should step in — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020

9:55 am: Ahead of his rally, Rahul Gandhi hits out the BJP government and says whether it is coronavirus or unemployment, the whole country is troubled by false statistics.

आज बिहार में आपके बीच रहूँगा। आइए, इस झूठ और कुशासन से पीछा छुड़ाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 23, 2020

9:50 am: PM should speak out today on Chirag Paswan, joblessness, migrants issue & COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. He will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech. He should now stop his 'Jumlebaazi': Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav

9:45 am: Today PM Modi will address his first rally for Bihar polls. He is very fond of Bihar. PM Modi's rallies will help NDA to successfully create a new wave in this election season: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

9:40 am: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First rallies of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Bihar today as electioneering intensifies

9:30 am: Purnea Airforce Statio doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying: Rahul Kumar, District Magistrate, Purnea.

9:20 am: Transit program(for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Purnia)was scheduled on 23 Oct at Purnea Airforce Station. Preparations started as per security protocol & ASL meeting was done. On 22nd, we were informed about the revised program which didn’t include Purnea as transit: Purnea DM, Bihar

9:10 am: Bihar: Preparations underway at Biada Maidan in Sasaram, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today

9:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today

Posted By: Talib Khan