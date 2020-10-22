Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Jehanabad Constituency: This year, the Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Constituency would see a contest between the RJD, JD(U) and the LJP.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin from October 28 with 71 constituencies going to polls in the first phase. With just a week before the beginning of the polls, political parties are trying their best to persuade the voters across the state.

While the main contest in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, a seat where all political experts and pundits would keep their eye is the Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Constituency. A region dominated by Yadavs, Jehanabad has been a stronghold for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for years, except for 2010 when the Janata Dal-United won this seat.

This year, the Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Constituency would see a triple contest between the RJD, JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). In 2015 Bihar Elections, Mudrika Singh Yadav, who was state's health minister in the Lalu cabinet, had won from this seat.

However, he passed away in 2017 due to an accident, following which by-polls were held on this seat in 2018. In the by-polls, RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav won and defeated JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma by a margin of 35,343 votes.

Looking at his success, the RJD has decided to field him again in 2020. This year, he will be up against JD(U)'s Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and LJP's Indu Devi Kashyap.

Jehanabad, an RJD stronghold

The Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD stronghold over the years. In Bihar Assembly Election 2000, RJD's Munni Lal Yadav had won from this seat. In 2005, RJD won again from this seat, thanks to Sachita Nand Yadav who defeated JD(U)'s Mohammed Akber Imam. However, Yadav lost the Vidhan Sabha election from this seat in 2010 against JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma.

Though, the RJD recaptured this seat in Bihar Assembly Election 2015 when the JD(U) and the RJD contested the polls together. With an eye on a hat-trick of wins, the RJD has once again posed its faith on sitting MLA Suday Yadav, who will face a contest from the LJP and the JD(U) this year.

About Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 - while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10. This year, the battle for Bihar has intensified because of Chirag Paswan's LJP which has decided to contest the polls alone. A part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the LJP is campaigning against Nitish Kumar in Bihar Elections 2020. The party, however, has not fielded candidates against the BJP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma