Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has urged the BJP to fight on more seats than the JD(U).

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited assembly election in Bihar will likely take place on October or November this year. The ruling BJP-led NDA has cleared that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will be its face for the upcoming polls but the two parties are yet to seal the seat-sharing deal with each other.

However, if reports are to believed, then the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is looking to contest at 115 seats in the upcoming Bihar polls. According to a report by Indian Express, the JD(U) will leave 128 seats for the BJP, asking the saffron party to accommodate the LJP from its quota.

“In 2010, there was just JD(U) and BJP, hence we did not have many issues over seat-sharing. We were part of the Grand Alliance in 2015 Assembly polls and contested 101 seats,” the Indian Express quoted a JD(U) source as saying.

“Now that we are again part of the NDA and the senior partner, we are pressing for 115 seats. Let the BJP accommodate LJP and we will take care of Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) from our share,” the JD(U) source told Indian Express.

The BJP, meanwhile, is yet to open about the seat-sharing deal between the two parties and its senior leaders have said that talks have been going in Delhi between top leaders of BJP and JD(U).

“By conventional logic, we should contest as equal partners as we did in the last Lok Sabha polls. Our party had shown a large heart during the Lok Sabha polls by denying tickets to five sitting MPs and giving JD(U) equal seats (17 each) to contest. It is now the JD(U)’s turn to return the favour,” the Indian Express quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Chirag Paswan urges BJP to fight on more seats than JD(U)

Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has urged the BJP to fight on more seats than the JD(U). According to media reports, Paswan met BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday and suggested that the BJP should be fighting on more seats than the JD(U).

The LJP and the JD(U) have been in a war of words, with Chirag Paswan often taking aim at the functioning of the Bihar government under Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP are members of the ruling NDA in Bihar and seat-sharing talks among these parties are going on for the elections to the 243-member assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma