Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The JD(U) has announced the names of 25 candidates for the first phase of polling in Bihar.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the Bihar Assembly Election, the Janata Dal (United) on Monday announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of polling. The JD(U) has announced the names of 32 candidates for the first phase of polling in Bihar. Interestingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls.

Out of the 32 candidates, the JD(U) has given six seats to the Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. The HAM will contest the polls in the first phase in Tekari, Barachatti, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Sikandra and Imamganj.

Here's the complete list of candidates' names announced by the JD(U):

Sultanganj - Lalit Kumar Mandal

Amarpur - Jayant Raj

Dhoriya - Manish Kumar

Belhar - Manoj Yadav

Tarapur - Mevalal Chaudhary

Jamalpur - Shailesh Kumar

Suryagarh - Ramanand Mandal

Sheikhpura - Randhir Kumar Soni

Barbigha - Sudarshan Kumar

Mokama - Rajiv Lochan

Masaurhi - Nutan Paswan

Paliganj - Jayavardhan Yadav

Agiaon - Prabhunath Prasad

Dumraon - Anjum Ara

Chenari - Lalan Paswan

Kargahar - Bashist Singh

Dinara - Jaikumar Singh

Nokha - Nagendra Chandravanshi

Jagdishpur - Kusumlata Kushwaha

Rajpur - Santosh Nirala

Kurtha - Satyadev Kushwaha

Jehanabad - Krishnanandan Verma

Ghosi - Rahul Sharma

Navinagar - Virendra Kumar Singh

Rafiganj - Ashok Kumar Singh

Sherghati - Vinod Yadav

Nawada - Kaushal Yadav

Govindpur - Purnima Yadav

Jhajha - Damodar Rawat

Chakai - Sanjay Prasad

Belaganj - Abhay Kushwaha

Attari - Manorama Devi

"We are going for campaign with last 15 years' development works of CM Nitish Kumar. He has led from the front and taken Bihar on development path. We are assured about a convincing win in upcoming election," Vinod Yadav, JD-U candidate from Sherghati in Gaya district, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also announced its candidates for the first phase of polling. The RJD released names of 15 candidates. The party has given tickets to Rahul Tiwari from Shahpur, Sudhakar Singh from Ramgarh, Savitri Devi from Chakai, Suday Yadav from Jahanabad, Ram Vishun Singh from Jagdishpur, Vijay Samrat from Shekhpura, Vijay Prakash from Jamui, among others.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held on October 28. The filing of nomination for the first phase of polling will end on October 8. The result, on the other hand, will be announced on November 10.

