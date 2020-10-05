Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) announces candidates for 1st phase; Kaushal Yadav to contest from Nawada, Jayavardhan Yadav from Paliganj
Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the Bihar Assembly Election, the Janata Dal (United) on Monday announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of polling. The JD(U) has announced the names of 32 candidates for the first phase of polling in Bihar. Interestingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls.
Out of the 32 candidates, the JD(U) has given six seats to the Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. The HAM will contest the polls in the first phase in Tekari, Barachatti, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Sikandra and Imamganj.
Here's the complete list of candidates' names announced by the JD(U):
Sultanganj - Lalit Kumar Mandal
Amarpur - Jayant Raj
Dhoriya - Manish Kumar
Belhar - Manoj Yadav
Tarapur - Mevalal Chaudhary
Jamalpur - Shailesh Kumar
Suryagarh - Ramanand Mandal
Sheikhpura - Randhir Kumar Soni
Barbigha - Sudarshan Kumar
Mokama - Rajiv Lochan
Masaurhi - Nutan Paswan
Paliganj - Jayavardhan Yadav
Agiaon - Prabhunath Prasad
Dumraon - Anjum Ara
Chenari - Lalan Paswan
Kargahar - Bashist Singh
Dinara - Jaikumar Singh
Nokha - Nagendra Chandravanshi
Jagdishpur - Kusumlata Kushwaha
Rajpur - Santosh Nirala
Kurtha - Satyadev Kushwaha
Jehanabad - Krishnanandan Verma
Ghosi - Rahul Sharma
Navinagar - Virendra Kumar Singh
Rafiganj - Ashok Kumar Singh
Sherghati - Vinod Yadav
Nawada - Kaushal Yadav
Govindpur - Purnima Yadav
Jhajha - Damodar Rawat
Chakai - Sanjay Prasad
Belaganj - Abhay Kushwaha
Attari - Manorama Devi
"We are going for campaign with last 15 years' development works of CM Nitish Kumar. He has led from the front and taken Bihar on development path. We are assured about a convincing win in upcoming election," Vinod Yadav, JD-U candidate from Sherghati in Gaya district, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also announced its candidates for the first phase of polling. The RJD released names of 15 candidates. The party has given tickets to Rahul Tiwari from Shahpur, Sudhakar Singh from Ramgarh, Savitri Devi from Chakai, Suday Yadav from Jahanabad, Ram Vishun Singh from Jagdishpur, Vijay Samrat from Shekhpura, Vijay Prakash from Jamui, among others.
Meanwhile, the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held on October 28. The filing of nomination for the first phase of polling will end on October 8. The result, on the other hand, will be announced on November 10.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma