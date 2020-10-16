Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan on Friday called him the 'Hanuman' of PM Modi and said that the LJP will not field candidates against the BJP.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Facing a backlash by the BJP over its decision to contest Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 alone, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday called himself a "blind follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and said that he will not field candidates against the saffron party.

The junior Paswan also described himself the 'Hanuman' of PM Modi and said he will always be loyal to him. Chirag further attacked the JD(U), saying that Nitish Kumar's party is trying to create a rift between the LJP and the BJP.

"I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it," Chirag said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Chirag's statement came hours after the BJP slammed the LJP and accused it of creating confusion and spreading lies ahead of the Assembly Election in Bihar.

On Friday, several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi attacked Paswan's party and said that Chirag "should not either live in illusion or nurse any illusion or spread illusion".

"Chirag Paswan has decided his own path in Bihar and is contesting elections separately. He is trying to mislead people by taking names of BJP senior leaders. We don't have any A, B, C or D team in Bihar. We only have one team with BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikasheel Insan Party in the alliance," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the LJP left the NDA as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give. He further said that the LJP is a 'vote katwa' (divider of votes) party and they don't want a BJP government in Bihar.

"LJP was asking for more seats than what we wanted to give, so the matter broke down. Nowadays, some leaders of LJP are spreading rumours and asking why did the Prime Minister and Amit Shah not stop LJP from leaving NDA," he said.

The LJP had recently announced that it will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election with the JD(U). The Chirag Paswan party, however, said that the alliance with the BJP will continue at the national level, noting that it will not field candidates against the saffron party in the state polls.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

